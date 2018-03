Feb 28 (Reuters) - OTCPHARM PAO:

* SAYS PHS-LEKSREDSTVA DIVESTS ITS 12.85% STAKE IN COMPANY

* PHARMSTANDARD INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 17.75% FROM 4.90% Source text: bit.ly/2GP7TSO, bit.ly/2t9QulZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)