BRIEF-Pharnext H1 net loss up at ‍10.1​ million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SAS:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍10.1​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍9.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PRO FORMA CASH ASSETS AT END OF JUNE 2017 AFTER TASLY GROUP‘S INVESTMENT, AMOUNT TO EUR 26.1 MILLION​

* ‍WE CONFIRM OUR TARGET OF TAKING PRODUCT TO MARKET BY 2019 - CEO​

* ‍WE CONFIRM OUR TARGET OF TAKING PRODUCT ‍PXT3003 TO MARKET BY 2019 - CEO (ADDS DROPPED PRODUCT NAME)​​