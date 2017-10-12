FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pharol seeks to keep high stake in Oi in restructuring -CEO
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 12, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Pharol seeks to keep high stake in Oi in restructuring -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CEO of Portugal’s Pharol SGPS, the largest shareholder in Brazil’s telecom firm Oi says:

* Oi restructuring plan presented on Wednesday is “balanced and positive”.

* Luis Palha da Silva says Pharol will make an effort to keep its stake in Oi at highest possible percentage after the restructuring.

* Pharol is not opposed to “demanding” dilution of shareholdings in Oi.

* A restructured Oi will be ready for mergers and acquisitions activity, not necessarily as a target.

* Pharol holds a 25.7 percent stake in Oi.

* Oi, which is in a bankruptcy protection process, submitted a debt restructuring plan that would limit the debt-for-equity swap demanded by creditors to 25 percent of its capital, far below the 88 percent proposed by a group of bondholders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.