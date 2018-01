Jan 24 (Reuters) - Phaserx Inc:

* PHASERX SAYS ON JAN 24, 2018, AN AUCTION FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE ASSETS OF CO WAS HELD AS SCHEDULED BUT DID NOT CONCLUDE-SEC FILING

* PHASERX-HEARING SCHEDULED ON JAN 26 TO APPROVE WINNING BIDDER BY BANKRUPTCY COURT&SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF CO'S ASSETS TO ALSO BE RE-SCHEDULED Source text - bit.ly/2GhwVus Further company coverage: