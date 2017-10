Sept 15 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* PHH Corp - ‍PHH accepted for payment an aggregate of 18.7 million shares of PHH’s common stock at a purchase price of $14.25 per share​

* PHH Corp - ‍final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer, which expired at 12:01 a.m., New York city time, on Monday, September 11, 2017​