Jan 3 (Reuters) - PHH Corp:

* PHH CORPORATION COMMENTS ON SETTLEMENT WITH MULTI-STATE MORTGAGE COMMITTEE AND STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL

* PHH SAYS SETTLEMENT RESOLVES FINDINGS RELATED TO LEGACY MORTGAGE SERVICING ACTIVITIES OCCURRING BETWEEN JAN 1, 2009 AND DEC 31, 2012

* PHH - AS PER SETTLEMENT, CO TO IMPLEMENT TESTING & REPORTING PROCESS TO COMPLY WITH SERVICING STANDARDS FOR 3 YRS