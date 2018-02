BRIEF-PHH Corp Qtrly ‍​Non-GAAP Core Loss Per Share $1.44

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Phh Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.49

* QTRLY ‍RESULTS INCLUDES A $30 MILLION UNFAVORABLE IMPACT FROM FEDERAL TAX REFORM​

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUES $109 MILLION VERSUS $72​ MILLION

* PHH - ‍REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH MULTISTATE COALITION OF SOME MORTGAGE BANKING REGULATORS & CONSENT ORDERS WITH CERTAIN STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL​

* ‍SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WAS TO RESOLVE AND CLOSE OUT FINDINGS FROM MMC EXAMINATION, WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF LIABILITY​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, CO WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $45 MILLION IN AGGREGATE, OF WHICH $38 MILLION WAS PAID IN Q4

* QTRLY ‍​NON-GAAP CORE LOSS PER SHARE $1.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: