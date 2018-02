Feb 2 (Reuters) - Phicomm AG:

* PLACED ALL 703,617 NEW SHARES AMONG ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AS PART OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* ISSUE PRICE WAS 1.60 EURPER SHARE, SO TOTAL VOLUME OF OWN FUNDS RAISED TOTALS EUR 1.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)