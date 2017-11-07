FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phil Company says business and capital alliance with Ichigo and Tokyo-based investment firm
November 7, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Phil Company says business and capital alliance with Ichigo and Tokyo-based investment firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Phil Company Inc

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Ichigo Inc and Tokyo-based investment firm, on Nov. 7

* Says three entities will mainly cooperate on the co’s air store business, which makes full use of the space above the parking lot

* Says it will issue 340,000 shares at the price of 1,837 yen per share, to Ichigo Inc and Tokyo-based investment firm and payment date on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pqrdDV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

