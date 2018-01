Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philab Holdings Corp:

* REFERS TO BUSINESS MIRROR (INTERNET EDITION) ARTICLE POSTED ON JAN 4; CONFIRMS CO AUTHORIZED TO DISTRIBUTE IMA PRODUCTS IN PHILIPPINES‍​

* CLARIFIES CO AUTHORIZED TO DISTRIBUTE IMA PRODUCTS SINCE 1 JAN 2016, AND NOT IN 2018 AS INDICATED IN NEWS ARTICLE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: