Feb 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES STRONG NET ‍​REVENUE GROWTH EX-CURRENCY FOR Q1 2018

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - SEES Q1 REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87, INCLUDING ABOUT 3 CENTS OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY