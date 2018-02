Feb 9 (Reuters) - Philippine Business Bank Inc A Savings Bank:

* BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TEAM TO INITIATE CAPITAL RAISING DISCUSSIONS

* CO TO CONVERT EXISTING PREFERRED SHARES TO COMMON STOCK TO STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET‍​

* WILL ALSO LOOK TO RAISE UP TO 10 BILLION PESOS VIA ISSUANCE OF LONG TERM NEGOTIABLE CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT‍​