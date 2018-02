Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philippine Stock Exchange Inc:

* FY NET INCOME UP BY 18% TO 825MLN PESOS

* FOR 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TURNOVER INCREASED BY MORE THAN 3% TO 8.06 BILLION PESOS

* FY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME ROSE BY 10 PERCENT TO 1.63 BILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: