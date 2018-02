Feb 14 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* ADVANCED ICU CARE EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH PHILIPS TO DELIVER TELE-ICU CARE TO PARTNER HOSPITALS NATIONWIDE

* ADVANCED ICU CARE EXTENDED ITS COLLABORATION WITH PHILIPS BY SIGNING A NEW 12-YEAR AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)