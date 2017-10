Oct 5 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* ‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​

* ‍PHILIPS TO PROVIDE 21 SILOAM HOSPITALS ACROSS INDONESIA WITH MAINTENANCE AND SERVICES FOR ALL PHILIPS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY​ Source text: philips.to/2wyGbVs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)