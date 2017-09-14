FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips demonstrates efficacy of Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon in clinical trial at two years
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 7:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Philips demonstrates efficacy of Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon in clinical trial at two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv:

* Efficacy of Philips’ Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon demonstrated in clinical trial at two years

* Koninklijke Philips NV says ‍data shows Stellarex demonstrates higher efficacy and patency results, longer treatment durability compared to uncoated balloon​

* Koninklijke Philips NV -‍ 2 year data from ILLUMENATE EURCT validates durable clinical performance of Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

