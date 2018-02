Feb 26 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV:

* REG-PHILIPS LIGHTING INTENDS TO REPURCHASE 2.2 MILLION SHARES FROM ROYAL PHILIPS

* ‍REPURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED FROM PHILIPS LIGHTING'S OWN FUNDS​ Source text: philips.to/2GN9rwm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)