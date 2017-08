BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q2 net income rises to 73 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV:

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 3,389 MILLION

* REG-PHILIPS LIGHTING REPORTS SECOND QUARTER SALES OF EUR 1.7 BILLION AND OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY OF 10.2%

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITA OF EUR 174 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 161 MILLION)

* Q2 NET INCOME OF EUR 73 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 57 MILLION)

* ON TRACK TO FURTHER IMPROVE ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY 50-100 BASIS POINTS FOR FULL YEAR

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER SOLID FREE CASH FLOW FOR FY

* WHILE WE ARE CAUTIOUS GIVEN GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL RETURN TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH IN COURSE OF THIS YEAR Source text: philips.to/2ug9M61 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)