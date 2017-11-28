FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philips Lighting repurchases shares from Royal Philips for 90 mln euros
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 10:46 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Philips Lighting repurchases shares from Royal Philips for 90 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting Nv:

* Reg-Philips Lighting repurchases shares from Royal Philips for an aggregate amount of Eur 90 million

* ‍Repurchased 2.8 million of its shares for an aggregate amount of approximately Eur 90 million​

* ‍Repurchase will be financed from company’s own funds​

* Repurchase is part of accelerated bookbuild offering by Royal Philips to institutional investors of 17.1 million shares in co at price of Eur 32 per share

* ‍Royal Philips has announced that following transaction, it will no longer have control over Philips Lighting​

* Repurchase ‍in line with co’s previous announcement that it will return up to Eur 300 million to its shareholders over period 2017-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.