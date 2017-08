July 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS RECEIVES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ITS PHILIPS BLUECONTROL, A WEARABLE LIGHT THERAPY DEVICE TO TREAT MILD PSORIASIS AT HOME

* ‍IN U.S., BLUECONTROL IS A CLASS II PRESCRIPTION MEDICAL DEVICE DESIGNED FOR HOME USE.​

* TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF BLUECONTROL IN U.S. MARKET IN EARLY 2018.