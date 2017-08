BRIEF-Philips to acquire Electrical Geodesics for GBP 29 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

* PHILIPS TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICAL GEODESICS, INC. TO ESTABLISH INTEGRATED NEUROLOGICAL IMAGING, MAPPING AND THERAPY GUIDANCE PORTFOLIO

* EGI STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE, IN CASH, 105.4 PENCE PER EGI SHARE‍​

* TRANSACTION TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF GBP 29.0 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY EUR 32.9 MILLION).‍​

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EGI STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL, AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

EGI STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE, IN CASH, 105.4 PENCE PER EGI SHARE, WHICH CONSTITUTES A 36.0 PERCENT PREMIUM TO EGI'S CLOSING PRICE ON JUNE 21, 2017