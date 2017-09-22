FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 mln series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine president declares Marawi liberated
Asia
Philippine president declares Marawi liberated
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 22, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 mln series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 million series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

* Phillips 66 Partners - ‍ entered deal to sell $750 million of newly issued series a perpetual convertible preferred units at price of $54.27/preferred unit​

* Phillips 66 Partners LP - ‍ has entered into an agreement to sell 6.3 million common units at $47.59 per common unit in a private placement​

* Phillips 66 Partners - to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of 25 percent interest in each of Dakota Access,Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company

* Phillips 66 Partners - to also use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of a 100 percent interest in Merey Sweeny, L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.