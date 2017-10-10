FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 8:47 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍ priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75 percent unsecured senior notes due 2028

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - priced $150 million aggregate principal amount of 4.68 percent unsecured senior notes due 2045 in underwritten public offering​

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍2028 notes offered at price to public of 99.620 percent of PAR, new 2045 notes offered at price to public of 100.024 percent of PAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.