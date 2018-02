BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.83

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp:

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION 5 PERCENT TO $0.678 PER COMMON UNIT

* 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $595 MILLION INCLUDES $510 MILLION DIRECTED TOWARD GROWTH PROJECTS AND $85 MILLION FOR MAINTENANCE.

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $331 MILLION VERSUS $299 MILLION IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $316.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NEARING $1.1 BILLION YEAR-END 2018 RUN-RATE EBITDA TARGET, ON TRACK TO DELIVER 30 PERCENT FIVE-YEAR DISTRIBUTION CAGR