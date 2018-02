BRIEF-Phillips 66 Q4 Earnings Per Share $6.25

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS OF $3.2 BILLION OR $6.25 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.25

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* MIDSTREAM‘S FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $139 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $117 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* REFINING‘S FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $371 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $550 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017

* REFINING‘S ADJUSTED NET INCOME WAS $358 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH $548 MILLION IN Q3

* CHEMICALS’ FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME WAS $27 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $121 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* “OUR STRATEGY FOR LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION REMAINS UNCHANGED”

* IN MIDSTREAM, AN ADDITIONAL 3.5 MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE STORAGE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN SERVICE BY THE END OF 2018

* DCP MIDSTREAM’S EXPANSION OF THE SAND HILLS NGL PIPELINE CAPACITY FROM 280,000 BPD TO 365,000 BPD EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE IN Q1 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORPORATE AND OTHER FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME INCLUDED A $2.7 BILLION BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM