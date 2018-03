BRIEF-Phillips 66 Says Entered Terms Agreement Relating To Public Offering

March 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66:

* PHILLIPS 66 SAYS ‍​ON FEB 26, ENTERED TERMS AGREEMENT AMONG CO, CO’S UNIT PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY, UNDERWRITERS - SEC FILING

* PHILLIPS 66 - AGREEMENT RELATES TO PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF ITS FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021, $800 MILLION OF ITS 3.900% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* PHILLIPS 66 - AGREEMENT ALSO RELATES TO PUBLIC OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF ITS 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2044

* PHILLIPS 66 - 2044 NOTES ARE AN ADDITIONAL ISSUANCE OF PHILLIPS 66'S 4.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2044 ISSUED UNDER EARLIER INDENTURE