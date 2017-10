July 18 (Reuters) - Philly Shipyard Asa:

* Philly shipyard q2 and h1 ebitda of $4.2 million and $34.2 million, respectively, compared to $17 million and $19.1 million in the same periods in 2016

* Philly shipyard q2 operating revenues and other income of $47.2 million versus $28.6 million

* Philly shipyard q2 net income of $2.2 million versus $ 5.4 million