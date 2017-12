Dec 22 (Reuters) - Phosphagenics Ltd:

* REPORTS TRIAL RESULTS ASSESSING TPM‘S EFFECT AS ORAL FEED ADDITIVE ON MILK QUALITY & SELECTED FERTILITY END-POINTS IN DAIRY CATTLE

* NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN MILK QUALITY & FERTILITY END-POINTS SEEN IN TREATED COWS COMPARED TO CONTROLS