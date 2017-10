Oct 27 (Reuters) - PHOTOCAT A/S:

* REG-PHOTOCAT ADJUST THE FORECAST FOR TURNOVER FOR THE YEAR 2017 DOWN FROM 10 MDKK TO BETWEEN 6 MDKK AND 8.5 MDKK MAINLY DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL PERIODIZATION OF THE CONTRACTUAL PURCHASE OBLIGATIONS FOR 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)