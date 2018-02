Feb 27 (Reuters) - PHOTOCURE ASA:

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUES OF NOK 39.4 ‍​MLN VS NOK 38.1 MLN YR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA LOSS NOK 10.8 MLN VS LOSS NOK 0.3 MLN YR AGO‍​

* SAYS AN INVESTMENT IN THE U.S. COMMERCIAL AND MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE IS REQUIRED‍​

* SAYS INVESTMENTS WILL ENABLE THE COMPANY TO DRIVE U.S. REVENUES IN 2020 TO A RANGE OF USD 20-25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)