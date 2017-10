BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming And Leisure says FY HEPS 167,96 cents​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 2% TO 167,96 CENTS​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY UP 30% TO 214,34 CENTS​

* ‍DECLARED A FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND FROM INCOME RESERVES OF 70 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF LOSSES INCURRED IN ITS LOCAL TOTE AND HORSERACING OPERATIONS, GROUP HAS EMBARKED UPON AN COST SAVING INITIATIVE

* ‍GROUP HAS MADE OFFERS OF EARLY RETIREMENT AND VOLUNTARY RETRENCHMENT TO ALL STAFF AT ITS LOCAL TOTE AND HORSERACING OPERATIONS​

* ‍BOARD HAS APPROVED A LUMP-SUM SPEND OF UP TO R30 MILLION ON COST REDUCTION INITIATIVE.​

* THE LUMP SUM WILL BE CHARGED TO AND FORM PART OF COSTS IN DETERMINING GROUP‘S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 JULY 2018.

* ‍“SOUTH AFRICAN TRADING CONDITIONS REMAIN CHALLENGING”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: