BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces $189 million of pending medical office acquisitions
September 26, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces $189 million of pending medical office acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians Realty Trust announces $189 million of pending medical office acquisitions

* Physicians Realty Trust - ‍also announce execution of purchase, sale agreements relating to three additional medical office facilities in Minneapolis​

* Physicians Realty Trust - ‍total purchase price for three facilities is approximately $88.7 million​

* Physicians Realty Trust - The ‍Davis Group will manage the three medical facilities for the company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

