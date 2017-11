BRIEF-PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST REPORTS Q3 EPS $0.07

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍REPORTED Q3 2017 TOTAL REVENUE OF $93.0 MILLION, UP 32.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $88.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) GROWTH WAS 2.3% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTS TO CLOSE BETWEEN $1.2 BILLION AND $1.4 BILLION OF TOTAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS IN 2017​

* QTRLY ‍NORMALIZED FFO PER COMMON SHARE AND OP UNIT $0.26​

* QTRLY ‍FFO PER COMMON SHARE AND OP UNIT $0.25​