Jan 22 (Reuters) - PartnerRe:

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP SAYS AGREES 725 MILLION STG LONGEVITY DEAL WITH PARTNERRE

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP SAYS WRITES 3.7 BILLION STG IN NEW BULK ANNUITY BUSINESS IN 2017, REINSURES 4 BILLION STG OF LONGEVITY EXPOSURE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)