BRIEF-Pico Holdings explores strategic alternatives including possible sale

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc:

* Pico Holdings Inc. announces exploration of strategic alternatives including possible sale of the company

* Pico Holdings - engaged JMP Securities llc as Pico’s exclusive financial advisor and Cooley Llp as co’s legal counsel to explore strategic alternatives​

* Pico-‍in connection with strategic alternatives process, co announced that on Sept 28, Andrew F. Cates resigned as member of board effective immediately​