BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Inc Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.09

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q3 SALES $469.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $466.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROVIDES UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.22 (NON-GAAP) IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2017

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 0.7%

* INVENTORIES AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 12.7% TO $418.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $479.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES REFLECT AN ESTIMATED IMPACT OF ABOUT 100 BPS RELATED TO HURRICANES IN TEXAS AND FLORIDA

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 TO $0.18

* SAW IMPROVED SALES IN NOV, HOWEVER, OVERALL TRENDS DROPPED CONSIDERABLY DURING FIRST TWO WEEKS OF DEC

* HAVE ADJUSTED PROMOTIONAL PLANS FOR REMAINDER OF HOLIDAY SEASON

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.25

* SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY FLAT

* SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FROM DOWN 1 PERCENT TO FLAT

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION