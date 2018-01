BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Inc Says Appointed Nancy Walsh As CFO

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* PIER 1 IMPORTS BRINGS IN NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO EMBARK ON STRATEGIC PLAN

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - APPOINTMENT OF NANCY WALSH AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - DARLA RAMIREZ WILL STEP DOWN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WHEN WALSH‘S APPOINTMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

* PIER 1 IMPORTS INC - WALSH JOINS PIER 1 IMPORTS FROM BON-TON STORES INC

* PIER 1 IMPORTS SAYS DARLA RAMIREZ WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CO'S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND VP - CONTROLLER OF CO'S OPERATING UNITS