June 7 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* Pier 1 Imports Inc- on June 2, through subsidiary, co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement

* Pier 1 Imports Inc- revolving credit agreement extends maturity date for revolving credit facility from June 18, 2018, to June 2, 2022

* Pier 1 Imports Inc- credit extensions under revolving credit facility amounted to $42.2 million as of June 2, 2017