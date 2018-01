Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances Sa:

* EXPECTING GROWTH IN TOURISM REVENUE IN Q2 2017/2018 RELATIVE TO Q2 OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 306.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 290.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT REVENUE IN Q2 2017/2018 SHOULD BE CLOSE TO LEVEL SEEN IN Q2 2016/2017