Oct 12 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA

* ANNOUNCES FY 2016/2017 REVENUE ‍​

* Q4 REVENUE EUR EUR 537.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2016/2017 IS SET TO GROW SHARPLY RELATIVE TO THE 2015/2016 FIGURE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)