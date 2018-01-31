FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2018 / 2:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pietro completes share repurchase and says change of top shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pietro Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 181,800 shares of its common stock, for 302.3 million yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Jan. 31

* Says chairman decreased voting power in the co to 3 percent from 18.1 percent

* Says former third biggest shareholder decreased voting power in the co to 0 percent from 12.2 percent

* Says Fukuoka-based assets management firm increased voting power in the co to 25.3 percent from 0 percent, and became top shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ssz3di

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.