Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pietro Co Ltd

* Says its former president will cut 24.4 percent stake in the co due to death

* Says its chairman of board will increase voting power to 18.1 percent(1.1 million shares) from 6 percent(374,580 shares)

* Says daughter of former president will increase voting power to 12.2 percent (763,500 shares) from 0 percent

* Effective October

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sHqjfK

