Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Pigeon Corp is expected to report group operating profit topping 9.5 billion yen for 6 months ended July, roughly 20% jump from year earlier - Nikkei‍​

* Pigeon Corp's sales for six months ended July apparently climbed 4% to roughly 48 billion yen - Nikkei‍​

* Pigeon Corp is likely to upgrade its forecasts when it reports first-half results on September 4 - Nikkei‍​