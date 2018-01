Jan 19 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* PIHLAJALINNA STARTS CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING A NEW STRUCTURE

* ‍CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ABOUT 240 EMPLOYEES.​

* ‍ACCORDING TO NEGOTIATION PROPOSAL, RESTRUCTURING COULD LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF UP TO 50 PEOPLE.​