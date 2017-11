Oct 31 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* ‍VILLE LEHTONEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF PIHLAJALINNA GROUP​

* ‍LEHTONEN HAS WORKED AT MIKEVA AS CFO FROM 2010 AND, FROM END OF 2012, ALSO AS DEPUTY CEO​