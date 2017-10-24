BRIEF-Pilgrims Pride Corp to close processing facility in Luverne

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Pilgrim’s to close processing facility in Luverne; improved efficiencies and synergy enhancement cited
* Pilgrims Pride Corp - decision to close facility will allow Pilgrim’s to shift production and equipment to more efficient operations
* Pilgrims Pride Corp - will close its Luverne, minn., poultry processing facility, which employs approximately 200 people, effective December 29, 2017
* Pilgrims Pride Corp - facility closure will have no impact on company’s overall production capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: