BRIEF-Pilgrims Pride Corp to close processing facility in Luverne
October 24, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Pilgrims Pride Corp to close processing facility in Luverne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Pilgrim’s to close processing facility in Luverne; improved efficiencies and synergy enhancement cited

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - ‍decision to close facility will allow Pilgrim’s to shift production and equipment to more efficient operations​

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - ‍will close its Luverne, minn., poultry processing facility, which employs approximately 200 people, effective December 29, 2017​

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - ‍facility closure will have no impact on company’s overall production capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
