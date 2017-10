Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Pilgrim’s Pride prices $850.0 million senior unsecured notes offering

* These notes consist of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Notes also consist of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027