Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp:

* PILGRIM’S PRIDE ENDS FISCAL YEAR 2017 WITH NET SALES OF $10.77 BILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF 10% AND RECORD GAAP EPS OF $2.79

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.74 BILLION VERSUS $2.37 BILLION