Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp:

* PILGRIM‘S PRIDE UPSIZES AND PRICES ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING

* ‍ANNOUNCED PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES FOR AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MILLION​

* ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OFFERED WAS UPSIZED FROM US$400.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: