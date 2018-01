Jan 16 (Reuters) - PINAR ET:

* GETS INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE WORTH 19.8 MILLION LIRA FOR MODERNIZATION INVESTMENTS EFFECTIVE IN 30.11.2017 – 30.11.2020

* INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE INCLUDES VAT EXEMPTION AND 55 PERCENT TAX DEDUCTION,20 PCT INVESTMENT CONTRIBUTION RATE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)